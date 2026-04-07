Home Region & Caribbean English News L.A.W.L. arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon

L.A.W.L. arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon

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SABA — On Sunday, the 5th of April, around 2:10 AM, the central control room received a report of an ongoing fight at a nightclub on Park Lane Street in Windwardside on Saba. Upon arrival, police found a victim, who had been injured.

He stated that he had just been struck with a weapon. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

Shortly thereafter, at around 2:25 AM, the suspect, who was still at the scene, a 42-year-old man with the initials L.A.W.L., was arrested for aggravated assault with a weapon.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

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