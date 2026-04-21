Internal Fraud: The Silent Killer

Internal fraud is often the “silent killer” of businesses in Sint Maarten. While external factors like inflation and high utility costs are visible, internal misappropriation can bleed a company dry before the owner even notices.

In a small, close-knit economy, trust is the foundation of business. However, that same trust often leads to a lack of oversight, creating the perfect environment for internal fraud.

The “Trust is Not a Control” Gap

The most common driver of internal fraud in Sint Maarten is the concentration of power. In many family-owned or small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs), a single trusted employee often handles multiple roles:

Opening the mail and receiving checks.

Recording transactions in the accounting software.

Reconciling bank statements.

Signing or authorizing payments.

Without segregation of duties, an employee can easily divert funds and then “fix” the books to hide the theft. Recent cases in 2026, including a significant banking sector scandal in Philipsburg, highlight that even established institutions are vulnerable when individual employees gain unchecked access to customer accounts.

Common Fraud Typologies in 2026

While technology has advanced, the methods of internal theft remain remarkably consistent:

Asset Misappropriation: This is the most prevalent form. It ranges from “skimming” (stealing cash before it is recorded) to “larceny” (stealing cash or inventory already on the books).

Payroll Fraud: In companies with high turnover or seasonal staff, “ghost employees” can be added to the payroll, or overtime hours can be falsified.

Vendor Kickbacks: An employee in charge of procurement might approve inflated invoices from a preferred vendor in exchange for a “commission” paid under the table.

Business Email Compromise (BEC): Fraudsters sometimes with internal help impersonate executives to authorize urgent “wire transfers” to offshore accounts.

The Red Flags of an “Internal Fraudster”

Internal fraud is rarely a one-time event; it is usually a series of small thefts that escalate. Business owners should look for behavioral red flags:

The “No-Vacation” Employee: An employee who refuses to take time off or never calls in sick. This is often because they need to be present to maintain the “cover-up” (e.g., ensuring they are the only ones to see the bank statements).

Lifestyle Changes: Living significantly beyond one’s means (new luxury cars, high-end travel) that doesn’t align with their known salary.

Financial Distress: Employees facing personal debt or family pressure may turn to “temporary borrowing” from the company, which eventually becomes permanent theft.

The High Cost of Recovery

For a Sint Maarten business, the damage goes beyond the stolen cash:

Detection Lag: On average, it takes 12 to 18 months to detect internal fraud. By that time, the money is usually gone.

Legal Hurdles: The cost of forensic audits and legal fees can often exceed the amount stolen.

Lack of Insurance: A 2026 IMF assessment noted that many local businesses and even some banks lack comprehensive insurance against financial fraud, leaving the business to absorb 100% of the loss.

Prevention Strategies for Local Owners

To protect a business in this environment, owners must move toward a Forensic Culture:

Mandatory Rotations: Force employees to take at least five consecutive days of vacation annually, during which someone else performs their duties.

External Verification: Regularly compare supplier invoices against actual physical delivery notes. Never allow the person who orders the goods to be the same person who authorizes the payment.

Bank Statement Reviews: The business owner should receive the original bank statement (or digital access) directly, ensuring they are the first to see the transactions before they are reconciled by staff.

Whistleblower Channels: Create a safe, anonymous way for other employees to report suspicious behavior. Most fraud is caught via “tips” rather than audits.

To secure the financial future of any enterprise in Sint Maarten, management must move beyond traditional “trust-based” oversight and adopt a rigorous, evidence-based approach to governance. In an era of rising operational costs and increasingly sophisticated internal threats, survival is no longer just about increasing revenue it is about protecting the integrity of the capital already within the business. By implementing professional risk assessments and forensic controls, business owners can transform their operations into resilient entities capable of withstanding both the economic pressures of the Caribbean market and the hidden dangers of internal misappropriation.

Terence Jandroep, Certified Risk Auditor

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