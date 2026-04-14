Extension of Confirmation Letter Deadline for Public Transportation Permit Holders

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunication (TEATT) hereby informs all public transportation permit holders that the deadline for the submission of confirmation letters has been extended to May 8, 2026.

To facilitate compliance, the registration link will be reopened, allowing permit holders who have not yet completed the confirmation letter process to do so via the designated online portal: [Insert Official URL]. All previously communicated requirements and conditions remain fully applicable without exception.

This extension constitutes a final opportunity for permit holders to regularize their status. Priority attention will continue to be given to individuals who submitted their documentation prior to the February 27 deadline.

The Ministry, through the Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA), strongly urges all outstanding permit holders to complete the process without delay. Failure to do so will result in enforcement measures, including classification as inactive in the transport registry and potential prohibition from operating, particularly in cases where road tax obligations have not been fulfilled.

For technical assistance related to the online application process only, permit holders may contact the Transport Control Unit via:

Email: teatt.trans@sintmaartengov.org

WhatsApp: +1 (721) 559-7685

Links:

Individual Buses and Taxis: https://www.proprofs.com/survey/t/?title=

Bus Companies, T-Plates and G-Plates: https://www.proprofs.com/survey/t/?title=nzxl6

All submissions must be completed online via the designated portal. Physical submissions at the office will not be accepted. Incomplete or offline submissions will not be processed.

The Ministry of TEATT remains committed to maintaining an organized, compliant, and efficient public transportation sector.

Like this: Like Loading...