Evaluation Report Mutual Regulation for Cooperation on Reforms ready

In recent years, the cooperation between the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten within the Country Packages has actually contributed to setting reforms in motion. This is the conclusion of an independent evaluation committee that has conducted research in the past months. However, structural reforms also require more time, according to the committee.

At the end of 2020, separate arrangements were agreed on between the Netherlands and each of the countries about the financial support provided by the Netherlands around the Covid-19 pandemic. They were related to government reforms. The arrangements about the reforms were established in so-called Country Packages. Since early 2021, Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten have been working on these reforms. They are assisted in it by the Temporary Work Organisation (TWO) of the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. In April 2023, this cooperation obtained a legal basis following the conclusion of the “Mutual Regulation for Cooperation on Reforms”.

Objectives Country Packages still on track

The objective of the cooperation, strengthening of the economic resilience and administrative power of the countries, is still on track, according to the committee.

The Country Packages consist of far-reaching reforms in many areas. From the improvement of the quality of education and the entrepreneurial climate up to and including the modernization of the Tax Office and the government services.

All these reforms had to be prepared and implemented simultaneously. This, combined with limited implementation capacity on Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten and the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis made the implementation time-consuming and complex. At the same time, the committee notes that progress has been made on projects that had previously struggled to get off the ground. This is due to the mutual establishment of what projects had to be implemented. In this regard, the countries were in control and were supported by the TWO.

Mutual differences

In its report, the committee also points out that there are differences between Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten. For instance, the reforms in Aruba are part of its own policy plans. For Curaçao it is important that clarity is provided in the coming period about administrative commitment and what reforms are a priority. As the smallest country, St. Maarten has the most vulnerable starting position. Among other things, because the implementation capacity is even more limited than in the other countries.

Independent research and evaluation

In recent months, the cooperation on the Country Packages has been evaluated by an independent committee. The committee consists of five members who were appointed based on their expertise. Each of the four countries involved appointed a committee member.

Presentation of report and follow-up process

The report of the evaluation committee was presented to the Prime Ministers of Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten and to the State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Eric van der Burg, last week. The outcome of the evaluation is now presented to the House of Representatives and the Parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten.

After summer, the Cabinet will issue a substantive reaction to the conclusions and recommendations of the evaluation committee.

Download the evaluation report and the Letter to Parliament here.

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