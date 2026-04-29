Dutch Navy Seizes Drugs in Caribbean for Second Time in Seven Days

ORANJESTAD, Aruba — For the second time in one week, the Dutch naval vessel HNLMS Friesland has intercepted a drug shipment in the Caribbean Sea. The ship was operating under the authority of the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard.

On Sunday, April 26, a suspected drug boat was detected by a Dash-8 aircraft from the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard. In response, HNLMS Friesland deployed its two fast interception craft (FRISCs) to pursue and stop the vessel.

The four suspected individuals on board, along with the seized contraband, were brought to the Coast Guard station in Savaneta, where they were handed over to the Aruba Police Force.

Operations like this clearly demonstrate that strong coordination among local agencies is critical to mission success.

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