DUO continuing to expand video calling and e-learning in the Caribbean 

The Education Executive Agency (Dienst Uitvoering Onderwijs, DUO) is continuing to expand its existing services in the Caribbean. As of this month, the service centre in Curaçao has been offering prospective students the option of video calling a DUO staff member. The e-learning programme for prospective students, which was previously rolled out in Curaçao, is now also being offered in schools on Aruba.

No longer any time difference

DUO has offered the option of video calling staff in the Netherlands ever since the coronavirus pandemic began. The idea was to enable current and former students to contact the organisation with questions about student finance or repaying student loans. However, the number of available time slots was limited because of the time difference between the Netherlands and the Caribbean.

That problem is now a thing of the past because it is now possible to video call staff at the service office in Curaçao. Current and former students can now contact a DUO staff member more easily and at more convenient times.

The video call service is available to residents of Aruba, St. Maarten and the Caribbean Netherlands. Current and former students in Curaçao can also use this service if they are unable to visit the service centre in person. Video calls can easily be made using a laptop, tablet or mobile phone.

Video call appointments can be scheduled on the www.duo.nl/cariben website.

E-learning expanded to Aruba

Earlier this school year, more than 500 students in senior general secondary education (HAVO) year four and pre-university education (VWO) year five in Curaçao took part in the e-learning programme. This online tool helps them learn about, among other things, student finance, insurance policies, benefits, accommodation and financial management. Students have said that the course has given them a better understanding of the practical matters they will come up against in the Netherlands.

Given the positive results, the e-learning course is now also being offered at the ‘Colegio Nigel Matthew’ and ‘De Schakel’ secondary schools in Aruba. Research is also being carried out to assess whether the teaching materials can also be used in other secondary schools in the Caribbean.

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