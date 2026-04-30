Curaçao government releases 20 million support package to offset rising cost of living

WILLEMSTAD – The Curaçao government is making approximately 20 million guilders available over the next three months to help cushion the impact of rising living costs on households across the island.

The financial support package was announced Thursday during a press conference by Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas, Finance Minister Charles Cooper and Minister of Economic Development Roderick Middelhof.

According to Prime Minister Pisas, the intervention is necessary because of continued international instability that is driving up the cost of energy, transportation and daily living.

“The geopolitical situation has not improved, and energy, transport and everyday life have become more expensive. We have to do something about this situation,” Pisas said.

The government said a special working group was established to assess the impact of global economic pressures on Curaçaoan households and to propose targeted relief measures.

The support package focuses mainly on vulnerable groups.

Approximately 10,000 pensioners receiving AOV will receive an additional 100 guilders per month for three months.

Another 4,700 residents receiving social welfare assistance (onderstand) will also receive the same temporary monthly increase.

In addition, the government will provide support to approximately 57,995 people with an annual income of up to 30,000 guilders.

Officials said the first payments are expected to begin in May.

The package also includes measures aimed at stabilizing transportation costs.

Public transportation fares will remain unchanged for now, as the government will continue subsidizing both large and small bus operators.

Small bus drivers will receive fuel compensation for up to 240 liters of fuel per month to help offset the recently announced fuel price increases.

The government also announced food support for around 450 households through food package assistance.

Finance Minister Cooper said the government made internal budget shifts to create room for the emergency measures.

He emphasized that while providing support now, the government is also trying to maintain and strengthen a financial buffer to prepare for future economic uncertainty.

The announcement comes at the same time as a major fuel price increase.

Starting May 5, gasoline will rise by nearly 34 cents per liter and diesel by almost 35 cents.

That represents increases of 15.71 percent and 15.62 percent respectively.

Under the new pricing structure, gasoline will cost 2.49 guilders per liter, while diesel will rise to 2.568 guilders.

The fuel hikes are expected to place additional pressure on transportation, goods and services, making the support package even more urgent for lower-income households.

The government says it will continue monitoring international developments and may introduce additional measures if global market conditions worsen.

Source: https://www.curacaochronicle.com/

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