Home Local News CPS: You’re Invited to a World Health Day Activity on April 7

CPS: You’re Invited to a World Health Day Activity on April 7

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GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) is encouraging everyone to participate in its “The Lifestyle Shift Campaign,” that will take place on Tuesday April 7, World Health Day (WHD).CPS: You’re Invited to a World Health Day Activity on April 7

It will be a healthy and engaging afternoon of group fitness activities starting at 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Vineyard Office Building, W.G. Buncamper Rd. #33 parking lot at the head of town. A number of vendors will also be on-site with wellness information/lifestyle tips, products, services, healthy snacks and hydration.

Participants can get additional information by emailing: cpshealthpromo@sintmaartengov.org or call +1 721 542-1570.

Participants will also have the opportunity to partake in a free health screening session that covers glucose, blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure.

Be there to experience the shift you’ve always wanted. Gain firsthand exercise tips and health information that you can apply to your daily routine.

World Health Day 2025 will be observed on Tuesday, April 7th under the theme “Together for health. Stand with science.” 

#KnowYourNumbers #yourhealthmatters #YourHealthIsOurPriority #WHD2026

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