CPS in solidarity with 2026 VWA. Plans Vaccination Outreach for May-June-July. Invites Students/Parents to Check Vaccination Records

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The 24th Annual Vaccination Week in the Americas (VWA) 2026 and the 15th World Immunization Week (WIW) kicked off April 25 and runs to 2 May, throughout the Americas to prevent childhood diseases under the umbrella of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) partner countries, territories of the Region and partners.

The theme for the vaccine-preventable disease campaign is, “Your decision makes a difference. Immunization for all.”

This year, the campaign is once again aligned with the Disease Elimination Initiative, which aims to accelerate the elimination of more than 30 communicable diseases and related conditions by 2030, 11 of which are vaccine-preventable diseases.

It also highlights vaccination as an essential strategy for achieving regional goals and avoiding critical setbacks, such as the loss of measles elimination re-verification in the Region. This poses a real threat to public health, making it urgent to close immunity gaps and prevent outbreaks in all countries.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), through its Youth Health Care Baby Wellness Clinic is in solidarity with VWA/WIW activities and will be hosting several vaccine outreaches throughout the month of May, June and July.

The vaccines are geared towards children four to nine-years-old who have not yet gotten their vaccine boosters or children from two month to 17-years-old who are not up to date with their vaccines.

Parents and guardians can bring the children and teenagers to the clinic at the Vineyard Office Park between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM on the following dates, May 16 and June 13; between 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM May 13 and May 27; and between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM July 9. You should also bring along your child’s vaccination record.

The vaccine boosters to be given to the aforementioned age-group are DT-IPV (Diphtheria, Tetanus and Poliomyelitis), MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella), and HPV (Human Papilloma Virus), DTaP-IPV-Hib (Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, and Poliomyelitis and Haemophilus influenza type B) and PCV13 (Pneumococcus Conjugate Vaccine 13-valent).

CPS is encouraging all residents to review their vaccination records to ensure that your children are up to date. For those who would like additional information to verify their child(ren’s) status or would like to make an appointment, you can call 721-542-3003 or message CPS via WhatsApp 721-520-4163.

The campaign emphasizes the critical role vaccines play in protecting health and supporting active, healthy lives. Vaccination is essential in preventing a wide range of childhood diseases and significantly reduces the risk of illness, disability, and death.

These include conditions such as cervical cancer, diphtheria, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, pertussis (whooping cough), pneumonia, polio, rotavirus, diarrhea, rubella, and tetanus.

CPS also highlights the importance of the HPV vaccine, which is recommended for girls between the ages of nine and 17. This vaccine offers long-term protection against cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of death among women, making early vaccination a vital preventive measure.

Maintaining routine vaccination coverage is crucial. According to PAHO, gaps in vaccination can leave children vulnerable to preventable diseases such as polio, tetanus, measles, and diphtheria, particularly those with weakened immune systems. Ensuring full immunization not only protects individuals but also strengthens community immunity.

Vaccines remain one of the most effective tools in eliminating childhood diseases. CPS urges parents and guardians to treat vaccination records with the same importance as other essential documents, such as passports or identification, ensuring they are up to date and safely stored.

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