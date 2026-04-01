CPS Highlights World Autism Awareness Day. Show compassion, understanding, and support for individuals with autism

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), joins the global community as part of its annual calendar of health observances in observing World Autism Awareness Day on April 2, a day dedicated to increasing understanding, promoting inclusion, and supporting individuals living with autism and their families.

CPS encourages the Sint Maarten community to take time to learn more about autism and to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for all.

Autism, also known as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a developmental condition that affects how a person communicates, interacts socially, and experiences the world around them.

It is called a “spectrum” because it presents differently in each individual. Some persons with autism may have strong verbal and cognitive skills, while others may experience challenges with communication, behavior, and daily activities.

Common characteristics can include difficulties with social interaction, repetitive behaviors, sensitivity to sensory input, and differences in learning styles.

Early identification and intervention are key to supporting individuals with autism. While there is no single known cause or cure, early support services such as speech therapy, occupational therapy, and specialized educational programs can greatly improve development and quality of life.

CPS encourages parents and caregivers to seek professional guidance if they notice developmental delays or behavioral differences in their children.

Families play a vital role in supporting individuals with autism. Creating a structured, supportive, and understanding environment can help children and adults with autism thrive.

Establishing routines, using clear and consistent communication, and celebrating small achievements are important strategies that can make a meaningful difference.

It is also essential for families to access available resources, support groups, and professional services that can provide guidance and emotional support.

CPS also emphasizes the importance of community awareness and acceptance.

Individuals with autism have unique strengths, talents, and perspectives that enrich society. By promoting inclusion in schools, workplaces, and public spaces, the community can help ensure that persons with autism are given equal opportunities to participate and succeed.

On World Autism Awareness Day, CPS calls on residents of Sint Maarten to show compassion, understanding, and support for individuals with autism and their families.

Building an inclusive society begins with awareness and respect, and together, the community can create a more supportive environment where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

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