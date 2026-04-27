Council of State Vice-President Thom de Graaf Concludes Official Working Visit to Sint Eustatius

SINT EUSTATIUS — On Sunday 26 April, St Eustatius (Statia) had the distinct pleasure of welcoming Mr Thom de Graaf, Vice President of the Council of State, for an official farewell visit to the island. Mr de Graaf and his delegation were warmly received at the F.D. Roosevelt Airport by Acting Government Sharon Hassell.

Mr de Graaf’s itinerary was centered on the transformative projects currently shaping the island. The visit provided an opportunity for high-level updates on critical infrastructure and heritage sites:

Project & Program Management Office (PPMO) representatives Casper Jorna and Martijn Voorham provided on-site briefings regarding the progress of the Cliff Project and the extensive Harbour Renovation.

The delegation enjoyed a guided walk through the historic Fort Oranje, led by Program Manager of the Region Deal Raimie Richardson, highlighting the island’s commitment to preserving its rich history.

The afternoon concluded at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), where the delegation engaged in productive dialogues with both the Island Council and the Executive Council.

Having last visited in March 2025 to review housing initiatives and road improvements in Lower Town and Cherry Tree, Mr de Graaf remains well-acquainted with the island’s unique challenges and triumphs.

Following the day’s briefings, a formal reception was held in Mr de Graaf’s honour. During the reception, Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam took the floor to share heartfelt well wishes on behalf of the government, reflecting on the Vice President’s long-standing

relationship with Statia. As a token of appreciation, Acting Governor Sharon Hassell presented Mr de Graaf with a special gift commemorating his service.

Statia Government offers its sincere thanks to Mr de Graaf for his constant commitment to our governance and social progress. As he embarks on this next chapter, we wish him continued success.

Like this: Like Loading...