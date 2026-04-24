Communication Specialist Erieenne Brandao (left) and Director of Tourism Maya Pandt at TravDay 2026

AMERSFOORT, The Netherlands — St Eustatius, the Dutch Caribbean island affectionately known as Statia, has intensified its strategic campaign for international exposure, marking a high-profile presence at the 10th edition of TravDay, the Netherlands’ foremost annual travel trade event.

As the island prepares for the historic 250th anniversary of the “First Salute”- the first formal recognition of the United States by a foreign power – this latest offensive by the St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation (STDF) on 21 April underscores Statia’s commitment to securing its position as a premier, sustainable Caribbean destination.

The STDF delegation of Director of Tourism Maya Pandt and Communication Specialist Erieenne Brandao, engaged with an elite tier of travel advisers, top travel executives and product managers at the “Rijtuigenloods” venue.

Statia was one of only four Caribbean destinations at the event – Aruba, Barbados and Curacao were the others. The Golden Rock Resort also exhibited there.

The island’s participation comes at a pivotal moment, as the “open-air museum” of the Caribbean seeks to pair its rich revolutionary history with its modern reputation for tranquility and eco-tourism.

During the event, the team impressed on Dutch and international tour operators that Statia offers the ultimate “off the beaten track” experience. The island’s stand saw heavy traffic from advisers seeking alternatives to mass-market tourism, focusing instead on Statia’s world-class diving and authentic local cuisine.

“Our participation in this year’s TravDay reaffirmed that Statia’s core offerings are perfectly aligned with current traveller demands,” stated Pandt. “Speaking with leading industry advisers, the enthusiasm we encountered confirms that our island’s commitment to tranquility and eco-tourism is exactly what today’s discerning travellers are looking for.”

Statia’s thrust for visibility is further bolstered by its growing appeal to high-impact digital creators.

The STDF recently hosted world-renowned YouTuber David Hoffman, creator of DavidsBeenHere, whose nearly 1.5 million followers were exposed to the island’s culinary and historical landscape. Hoffman’s “Foodie Island Tour” introduced him to the authentic flavours of Statia, from making stuffed fried johnny cakes with Charles Woodley at the Johnny Cake Factory and savouring conch fritters at Nats Kitchen, to sampling the island’s signature goat meat with Chef Norvin van Putten at Princess Delight and goat meat vindaloo at Barrel House.

These digital narratives, combined with the island’s historical allure, are central to Statia’s strategy to reach a younger, more adventurous demographic ahead of the 2026 milestone celebrations.

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