Civil Aviation Authority outlines procedure for drone operations in No-Fly Zones

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The St. Maarten Civil Aviation Authority (SMCAA) reminds residents, visitors, and commercial operators that all drone flights within designated No-Fly Zones (NFZs) require prior authorization from the Authority. The reminder comes as part of the ongoing “Respect the Sky” safety campaign to promote responsible drone operations and protect airspace safety.

Under national aviation safety provisions, drone operators must first determine whether their intended flight area falls within a No-Fly Zone by consulting the official NFZ map. Flights conducted inside these restricted zones, including areas around Princess Juliana International Airport, Maho and Simpson Bay beaches, Philipsburg harbour, Cay Hill, and government buildings are strictly prohibited without a valid exemption permit.

How to Apply for a Permit

Determine the need for a permit. Flights inside NFZs or outside of the General Rules for Safe Flying require prior authorization.

Prepare the application: Complete the Application Form for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Operations and attach a simple map (for example, a Google Maps screenshot) clearly marking your flight location, proposed dates/times, and intended altitude. Supporting documents such as a drone pilot certificate or insurance are recommended.

Submit your application: Email the form and map to Arsenio.Rombley@sintmaartengov.org with the subject: “Drone Permit Application – [Your Name/Company] – [Dates] – [Location]”

Fly Responsibly

Operators must always carry a copy of their permit, respect privacy, avoid crowds, and maintain safe distances from people, vehicles, and property.

Compliance and Enforcement

Drone operators are urged to comply fully with permit conditions and safety regulations. Violating drone regulations may result in fines of up to XCG 100,000/US $55,555 and/or imprisonment.

Deliberately endangering air traffic carries even heavier penalties, including imprisonment of up to 30 years or, in the most severe cases, life imprisonment.

Exemption Permit Statistics

Since 2022, the SMCAA has processed a total of 81 applications, all approved and none rejected:

2022: 41 permits

2023: 20 permits

2024: 20 permits

2025: 19 permits

This record underscores the Authority’s commitment to maintaining open and transparent access for safe, regulated drone activity.

“Respect the Sky” Campaign

Through the Respect the Sky campaign, SMCAA along with partners the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten and the Police Force of Sint Maarten continue to raise awareness about drone safety and airspace protection. The Authority urges all drone users – recreational and professional, to act responsibly, fly safely, and help keep Sint Maarten’s skies secure for everyone.

For further information, contact St. Maarten Civil Aviation Authority by emailing Arsenio.Rombley@sintmaartengov.org or calling +1 (721) 545-2024.

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