Central Committee Meeting of Parliament regarding Parlatino matters, approval of several work travels, debriefing ParlAmericas workshop Grenada and discussion on proposal of Kingdom Law

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on April 22, 2026.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 13.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

Report from the Committee of Parlatino Matters regarding the First Vice Chairmanship of a Parlatino Committee (IS/962/2025-2026 dated April 15, 2026) Approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to participate in the 22nd ParlAmericas Plenary Assembly and the 10th Gathering of the Open Parliament Network, in Ottawa, Canada, from May 19- 22, 2026 (IS/936/2025-2026 dated April 7, 2026) Approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to participate in IPKO and Tripartite meetings in the The Hague, the Netherlands from June 4-8, 2026 (IS/724/2025-2026 dated February 23, 2026) Debriefing on ParlAmericas w orkshop on care systems for Caribbean Parliamentarians from April 16-17, 2026, in St. George’s, Grenada Discussion regarding the proposal of Kingdom Law amending the Netherlands-Sint Maarten Tax Arrangement in connection with the implementation of the outcomes of the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting project of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, as well as other amendments (IS/256/2025-2026 dated October 30, 2025)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

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