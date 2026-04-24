Home Region & Caribbean English News CBCS-president Richard Doornbosch to Step Down Effective 1 September 2026 

CBCS-president Richard Doornbosch to Step Down Effective 1 September 2026 

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CBCS-President Richard Doornbosch

 

Willemstad / Philipsburg – The Board of Supervisory Directors of the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) announces that Richard Doornbosch has decided to step down as President  of the CBCS effective 1 September 2026, to assume a new position outside the organization and  outside Curaçao and Sint Maarten. 

The procedure to identify a suitable successor has been initiated immediately. At the same time,  the recruitment process for the position of Financial and Economic Director is at an advanced  stage and will be aligned with the first-mentioned procedure. Further communication regarding  both appointments will follow at an appropriate time. 

The Supervisory Board expresses its appreciation for the commitment and valuable changes that  Mr. Doornbosch has brought to the organization. The Supervisory Board notes that Doornbosch will continue to perform his duties with full dedication until his departure. 

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