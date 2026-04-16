Caribbean coral emergency response plan moves forward to address growing reef threats

A regional initiative led by the Coral Restoration Consortium is underway to develop a Caribbean Coral Emergency Response Plan, aimed at improving how the region prepares for and responds to coral reef emergencies.

The work is being led for the Caribbean by Tadzio Bervoets of Sint Maarten, who is serving as the regional researcher supporting the development of the plan. The project brings together partners including CORDAP and the KAUST Coral Reef Initiative.

Coral reefs across the Caribbean are under serious pressure. Rising ocean temperatures are causing frequent bleaching events, while disease outbreaks continue to damage coral populations. Hurricanes, ship groundings, pollution, and coastal development are adding further stress. Some of the region’s most important coral species are now at risk of extinction.

The goal of the project is to create a practical, regional system that helps countries and organizations respond more quickly and consistently when reefs are impacted. The plan looks at how emergencies are currently handled and works to improve coordination, decision-making, and response actions across the region.

It will include clear steps for how to move from detecting a problem to taking action, along with guidance on when to intervene and what actions to take. It also considers how to manage and preserve coral genetics, including how coral material can be shared responsibly between countries when needed.

“Across the Caribbean, responses to coral emergencies are still largely ad hoc,” said Tadzio Bervoets. “What we are developing is a framework that allows for faster, coordinated action when these events occur.”

The project is already underway, with research, stakeholder mapping, and protocol reviews in progress. Draft sections of the plan will be developed through consultations with regional partners, followed by technical review and final publication.

The Caribbean Coral Emergency Response Plan is being developed as a working tool for governments, conservation groups, and reef managers. It is intended to support real-time action and improve how the region responds to coral reef emergencies.

For the Caribbean, this is an important step. Coral reefs support fisheries, tourism, and coastal protection. Improving how the region responds to reef crises will be key to maintaining these systems in the face of increasing environmental pressure.

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