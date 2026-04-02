Calibration of New Fuel Pumps at Bush Road Service Station Confirmed

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), through its Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA), informs the public that the newly installed fuel pumps at the former “Scott” Gas Station on Bush Road have been inspected and calibrated.

Following the completion of installation works, IETA Economic Controllers conducted on-site checks to ensure that the pumps are dispensing fuel accurately and in accordance with applicable standards.

Consumer Protection and Transparency

The inspection confirmed that:

Fuel pumps are operating properly and dispensing fuel accurately;

Consumers are receiving the quantity of fuel for which they are paying;

The pumps have been verified and approved for use.

In accordance with the requirements of the Ijkverordening, a formal declaration of verification has been issued following the inspection.

Clear Pricing in XCG

The Inspectorate has also verified that fuel prices are clearly displayed in Caribbean Guilders (XCG), helping to prevent confusion for both residents and visitors and ensuring full price transparency.

Ongoing Monitoring

The Ministry recognizes that fuel prices remain a concern for the public. IETA will continue to carry out routine inspections to ensure compliance and to safeguard consumer interests.

Commitment to the Public

The Government of Sint Maarten remains committed to fair trade practices, transparency, and consumer protection. The public can be assured that the Inspectorate is actively monitoring developments and taking the necessary steps to ensure compliance.

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