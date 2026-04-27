BHRO Raises Pressure at Historic 13th UN Right to Development Session as Bonaire’s Case Moves Forward

BONAIRE — The Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) continues to ensure that Bonaire’s voice is heard on the international stage.

During the 13th Session of the United Nations Expert Mechanism on the Right to Development at UN Headquarters in New York, BHRO delivered four strong interventions before the distinguished UN panel.

BHRO President Davika Bissessar Shaw addressed the session, while BHRO Founder James Finies made three additional interventions over two days, placing Bonaire’s concerns directly before the United Nations.

In his interventions, James Finies stressed that true development can never exist where people are denied full participation in decisions affecting their land, identity, culture and future. He warned that small island and non-self-governing peoples must not be left behind in global development agendas.

Through these repeated interventions, BHRO once again demonstrated unwavering international advocacy, ensuring that Bonaire’s human rights, dignity, equality and development concerns are firmly registered within the halls of the United Nations.

After years of systematic neglect and disregard for Bonaire’s rights since the unconstitutional restructuring of 10-10-10, Dutch ministries, parliamentary bodies and state institutions are increasingly being compelled to respond, engage, review policies and initiate changes on matters they long ignored.

All the changes now taking place on Bonaire are the direct result of BHRO’s interventions at the United Nations and other international forums. According to BHRO, these shifts are not acts of goodwill, but the forced response to sustained international exposure of Bonaire’s unresolved human rights, governance and self-determination crisis.

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