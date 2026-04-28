Appointment of Chief Public Prosecutor for the BES  Islands 

BES — Following the recommendation of the Minister of Justice and Security, David van Weel, the Council of Ministers has approved the appointment of K.K. (Karola) van Nie as Chief Public Prosecutor for Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba. She will succeed W.E. (Walter) Kupers, as of the date of her swearing-in.

Mrs. van Nie currently works as a National Witness Protection Officer at the National Public Prosecutor’s Office. Previously, she held various roles within the Public Prosecution Service, including as a Public Prosecutor in charge of youth affairs on St. Maarten, where she was responsible for handling juvenile cases and youth policy.

This appointment ensures that the Public Prosecution Service on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba retains/ maintains experienced and competent leadership.

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