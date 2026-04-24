Aircraft makes new dive site off St. Kitts’ Potato Bay

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – A project which represents a forward-thinking step in blending tourism development with environmental stewardship, was executed Thursday, further strengthening St. Kitts’ position as a standout destination in the Caribbean.

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority, in collaboration with private sector partners, successfully sank an aircraft today, April 23, to create a new artificial reef—adding a unique attraction for both visiting and local dive enthusiasts.

“Positioned near the well-known Tallata Wreck off Potato Bay, the submerged aircraft is expected to enhance the island’s marine landscape while expanding its appeal as a premier diving destination,” the St. Kitts Tourism Authority said.

Artificial reefs play a vital role in supporting marine ecosystems, creating habitats that can attract and sustain hundreds of species.

This latest initiative is set to boost local biodiversity while contributing to the long-term health of surrounding waters.

Prior to deployment, the aircraft—formerly housed at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport – underwent rigorous environmental preparation to ensure it posed no threat or danger to marine life.

Source: Erasmus Williams

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