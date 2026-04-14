Home Region & Caribbean English News … A FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN   UNTIL...

… A FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN   UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT… 

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SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN 

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 14 April, 2026 TIME ISSUED: 6:00 AM 

… A FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN  

UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT… 

Moisture and instability associated with the passing trough of low pressure will account for  cloudy skies and scattered, yet intermittent rain-showers. Some of these showers may be heavy  and can be accompanied by thunderstorms. Caution is still advised in low-lying and flood-prone  areas due to possible street-flooding and/or rock-slides throughout the day. 

In case there are lightning strikes very close to your location (loud thunder, less than three  seconds between lightning discharge and thunder), switch off and disconnect any sensitive  electronic equipment. Also, disconnect any phone line from your computer. 

FORECASTER: Connor 

Definitions: 

A Special Bulletin is issued for weather events that are unusual, cause general inconvenience or public  concern (requiring the attention and action of emergency authorities) and cannot adequately be  described in a regular weather forecast. 

A Precautionary statement means that there is a slight possibility (< 30% chance) of occurrence within  the next 8 to 24 hours. 

A Heavy Rainfall Watch/Alert is an announcement when heavy rainfall is evident within the following  hours. 

A Heavy Rainfall/Flood Advisory is an announcement when heavy rains are about to occur or  occurring already, but are not strong enough to require a warning. 

A Heavy Rainfall/Flood Warning is an announcement when heavy rains are about to occur or are  occurring already. 

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