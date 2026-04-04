4C Foundation Launches Helpdesk to Support NGOs on Saba, Statia and St. Maarten Applying to Legacy to Future Funds

Philipsburg — The Foresee (4C) Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of its Helpdesk for the Legacy to Future Funds, created to support nonprofit organizations on St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius as they develop project ideas and applications for funding.

The Legacy to Future Funds, coordinated by the Slavery Memorial Committee, supports initiatives in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom that contribute to awareness, recognition, healing, resilience and connection in relation to the history and legacy of slavery. Through this helpdesk, 4C Foundation will offer hands-on support to organizations that need guidance translating their ideas into clear, fundable and impactful projects.

“Through this partnership with the Slavery Memorial Committee, we are continuing our commitment to strengthening community organizations on the SSS islands, so that meaningful initiatives receive the support they need,” said Jose Sommers. “Our role is to walk alongside these organizations as they shape ideas that can make a real difference in their communities.”

The helpdesk will provide short advice sessions, both online and in person, as well as support in shaping project ideas, feedback on draft applications, individual guidance during project development, practical support related to implementation for approved initiatives and broader organizational support to help groups build stronger foundations for future work.

In addition to one-on-one support, the Helpdesk forms part of a broader effort to strengthen civil society organizations on Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten by making the Legacy to Future Funds more accessible and easier to navigate. Beyond individual guidance, 4C Foundation will host a series of information sessions and practical workshops beginning in May to help organizations shape project ideas, clarify objectives, plan activities and prepare budgets in line with the fund requirements.

The first online information session for organizations across the SSS islands will be held on Monday, May 4, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM. Registration is now open via https://bit.ly/2026NPOwerAcademy. The online meeting link will be shared after registration.

On St. Maarten, a general in-person information session will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM and a grant writing workshop for Legacy to Future Funds Categories 3 and 4 on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

On Saba, the general in-person information session including grant writing will be held at the Saba Heritage Center on Friday, May 8th 2026 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM and one-on-one coaching support is available on Saturday May 9th 2026 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

The dates for the general info in-person sessions with grant writing and one-on-one coaching support on St. Eustatius will be shared with the general public within the next few days.

Nonprofit organizations on all three islands can already reach out to 4C Foundation through Ashma Berkel via WhatsApp at (721) 550-7427. Persons on St. Maarten are also welcome to visit the Helpdesk office at A. Th. Illidge Road #60 during the following walk-in office hours: Monday and Friday from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Wednesday from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

“Our nonprofits, especially on the SSS islands, continue to do deeply meaningful work with very limited resources, whether in funding, time or capacity,” added Ludmila Duncan. “We know there are many strong initiatives in our communities that simply need technical support and guidance. This helpdesk is meant to bridge that gap. At 4C, we want to make the process feel more accessible, more supportive and less intimidating.”

Foundations and community groups interested in applying are encouraged to reach out early, especially as the fund continues to open in phases by category. According to the official schedule, Categories 3 and 4 are open from April 1, 2026 to June 1, 2026 and these categories support larger initiatives within the scheme.

More information about the subsidy scheme, eligibility and application process is available on the official Legacy to Future Funds website; https://legacytofuturefunds.com/

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