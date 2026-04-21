21 aliens repatriated to Dominican Republic

PUERTO RICO — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos repatriated 21 aliens to Dominican Republic, Monday, following the interdiction of an unlawful migration vessel voyage in Mona Passage waters northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

One other interdicted migrant was found to have an active Puerto Rico Police arrest warrant and he remains in custody.

The repatriated migrants were transferred to a Dominican Republic Navy vessel Monday afternoon. No minors were reported in this case.

The interdiction occurred Sunday night after a Customs and Border Protection Caribbean Air and Marine Branch Multi-Role Enforcement aircraft crew on a routine patrol detected a makeshift vessel in international waters off Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Sector San Juan watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos.

Once on-scene, the Coast Guard crew deployed the cutter’s Over the Horizon small boat and stopped the suspect vessel. Following the interdiction, the crew safely embarked 18 men and two women, who claimed to be Dominican Republic nationals, and two other men who claimed to be of Haitian nationality.

“This successful interdiction is the result of the strong collaboration and proven interoperability between Coast Guard and CBP partners, which resulted in 22 lives saved,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ross Markham, Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos commanding officer. “We caution people taking part in these unlawful voyages as their lives will be at risk. Paired with larger sea states and notable trade winds, attempting this type of journey in unseaworthy or makeshift vessels that are often overloaded and without lifesaving equipment is extremely dangerous. If caught, migrants must also realize they may be subject to criminal prosecution or repatriation to their country of origin or departure.”

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, aliens are processed to determine their identity and are provided with food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

The United States Coast Guard, along with its Operation Vigilant Sentry partners, maintains a continued presence with air, land, and sea assets in the Florida Straits, the Windward Passage, the Mona Passage, and the Caribbean Sea. Operation Vigilant Sentry’s multi-layered approach is designed to protect the safety of life at sea while preventing unlawful maritime entry to the United States and its territories.

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