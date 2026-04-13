2026 Sint Maarten Biodiversity Fest Set for April 25–26

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The 2026 Sint Maarten Biodiversity Fest has been officially scheduled and will take place over the weekend of April 25–26, 2026. The two-day event promises a fun-filled program featuring engaging activities designed to help participants discover the island and enjoy its incredible biodiversity.

The 2026 Biodiversity Fest is organized by the Nature Foundation Sint Maarten and sponsored by Vogelbescherming Nederland, with support from local partners including Les Fruits de Mer and The Scuba Shop. Several environmental organizations will participate alongside the Nature Foundation, creating a collaborative effort to promote environmental awareness on the island.

Residents and visitors of all ages are welcome to participate. However, many activities have limited capacity and require advanced registration.

The program includes three activities on Saturday and two on Sunday, offering a diverse range of experiences for participants.

“These events help a wider audience discover, learn about, and better understand the importance of maintaining healthy biodiversity,” stated the Nature Foundation Sint Maarten. “This annual event invites residents and visitors to explore and celebrate Sint Maarten’s rich biodiversity through a series of engaging and educational initiatives.”

The 2026 Sint Maarten Biodiversity Fest will kick off on Saturday, April 25, 2026, with a beginner-friendly hike to the natural pools in the Point Blanche area. Following the hike, a free shuttle will transport participants to Amuseum Naturalis, where attendees will take part in an interactive exploration of the world of snails and take part to the Endemic Species Festival activities. In the evening participants can enjoy a family-friendly activity focused on exploring nocturnal animals and their habitats.

On Sunday, April 26, 2026, participants will gather at The Scuba Shop in Simpson Bay for a guided snorkeling tour to discover the island’s underwater ecosystems and their relationships with the coastal biodiversity. The festival will conclude later that day with an ocean documentary screening at Van Dorp Spaces in Simpson Bay.

For more information on the Biodiversity Fest or any other events please visit our website (https://naturefoundationsxm.org/2026-biodiversity-fest/) and our social media pages.

We are also available by email, info@naturefoundationsxm.org, or call our office at +1 (721) 544-4267

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