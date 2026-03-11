World Stray Animal Sunset Sail hosted on April 4th by Aqua Mania Adventures to Support St. Maarten’s Animal Welfare Organizations 

Simpson Bay, Sint Maarten – Animal lovers are invited to come together for a meaningful cause during the annual World Stray Animal Sunset Sail, taking place on Saturday April 4th, 2026, hosted by Aqua Mania Adventures. The special event raises awareness and vital funds for the organizations working tirelessly to improve the lives of stray and abandoned animals across St. Maarten.

On an island where stray animals remain a visible challenge, a network of dedicated volunteers and foundations works year-round to rescue, rehabilitate, and care for animals in need. Among them is the St. Maarten Animal Welfare Foundation, which for decades has been at the forefront of promoting humane treatment of animals. Through education, rescue efforts, and extensive sterilization campaigns, the foundation has helped sponsor more than 15,000 spay and neuter procedures, addressing the root cause of animal overpopulation.

Alongside them, SXM Paws continues to make a difference through its rescue and adoption programs, providing medical care, foster homes, and ultimately loving families for animals that once lived on the streets. With its Adoption Center and network of volunteers, the organization has helped countless animals find a second chance at life.

More recently, the Island Cat Rescue Foundation, established in 2024, has taken on the growing challenge of the island’s stray and feral cat population. Through its Trap, Neuter, Release (TNR) program, the organization works to humanely reduce cat populations while rescuing young kittens who can be socialized and placed into foster care until they find permanent homes.

Completing the group of organizations supported by this year’s sail is Animal Defenders, a volunteer-powered network known for responding to animals in distress across the island. From providing emergency care and shelter to ensuring animals receive proper nutrition and veterinary treatment, the group plays an essential role in addressing urgent welfare cases within the community.

The World Stray Animal Sunset Sail offers the public an opportunity to support these organizations while enjoying an unforgettable evening on the water. The event begins at 3:30 PM with a pre-sail gathering, where guests can meet the foundations, learn more about their work, and contribute through merchandise purchases, raffle tickets, and donations of pet food or supplies.

At 5:15 PM, guests will board Aqua Mania’s sailing catamaran for a 90-minute sunset cruise along St. Maarten’s coastline. The sail includes an open bar, snacks, and spectacular views, all while raising funds that will directly support the island’s ongoing animal rescue and sterilization efforts.

Tickets are $50 and include pre-mixer drinks, snacks, and open bar onboard during the sunset sail.

Even those who cannot attend the sail can still make a difference. Community members and visitors can support local animal welfare organizations by donating supplies, volunteering time, fostering animals, sponsoring sterilization procedures, or helping escort adopted animals to their new homes when traveling off-island.

Aqua Mania Adventures is proud to host this event once again, bringing the community together to support the organizations working every day to create a safer and more compassionate future for St. Maarten’s animals.

Reserve your spot today:

www.stmaarten-activities.com/tours/world-stray-animal-day

