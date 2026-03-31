WIEMS and Saba Cares Launch Pilot Emergency Medical Responder Training Program to Expand Emergency Medical Education Across the Region

Sint Maarten / Saba — Windward Islands Emergency Medical Services (WIEMS) has officially launched a pilot Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) blended training program, in collaboration with Saba Cares, broadening emergency training and care capacity across the region.

WIEMS is an EMS training organization focused on providing training in EMR (First Responder), Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and any related pre-hospital care. Additionally, as an authorized international training center under the American Heart Association (AHA), WIEMS also offers First Aid, CPR/AED and BLS courses. They also assist when requested at community events offering medical support.

Saba Cares is an organization that delivers sustainable healthcare for Saba’s residents and visitors, serving all ages with compassionate care and both treatment and prevention services. Committed to community well‑being, Saba Cares also fosters professional development for its diverse staff to ensure high-quality, reliable care.

The pilot program, which began with 5 participants on March 21, 2026 and will continue through to June 2026, introduces a blended learning model where participants carry out theoretical training online, combined with in-person practical training sessions.

This pilot program begins the collaboration between WIEMS and Saba Cares to build local capacity in emergency response and serves as a foundation for future regional expansion. WIEMS aims to use this pilot as a model to extend EMR /EMT training opportunities to other islands, strengthening emergency medical services throughout the Caribbean.

For more information you can contact WIEMS at info@wiems.sx or WhatsApp us at +1(721)580-3828.

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