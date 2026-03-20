VROMI issues statement on Suckergarden road accident

Philipsburg – The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), Patrice Gumbs, expressed his gratitude to the KPSM for their efforts in combating crime, as demonstrated by the actions that resulted in the unfortunate accident on Suckergarden Road today.

Minister Gumbs also took note of the allegations made by members of the community that the accident had to do with the conditions of Suckergarden Road. While not dispelling the need for interventions, the Minister asked the community to allow the investigation by the traffic police to run its course.

In regard to the status of Suckergarden Road repairs, Gumbs indicated that the Ministry has been proactive in the repair and upgrade of infrastructure, some of which has formed part of the private-public partnerships that are being rolled out. The Ministry is in the final stages of awarding the contract for repairs for Suckergarden Road. While persons may expect these things to go faster, the government is limited in how fast work can be executed based on procurement regulations, internal and external capacity, as well as budgetary constraints.

The Minister thanks the public for their understanding and expresses his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery to the KPSM officers involved.

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