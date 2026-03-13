URSM Donates US $3,000 to Support St. Maarten National Athletics Team’s Participation in CARIFTA Games

PHILIPSBURG — The Board of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) has announced a donation of US $3,000 to support the St. Maarten National Athletics Federation and its delegation of athletes who will represent the country at the 2026 CARIFTA Games in Grenada from April 4 to April 6, 2026.

The donation comes in response to a recent public appeal highlighting the urgent need for financial support to ensure that St. Maarten’s young athletes can participate in the Caribbean’s premier youth track and field competition.

The URSM Board stated that investing in young athletes and national representation is essential for the continued development of sports and youth empowerment in St. Maarten.

“Our young athletes carry the pride and hopes of St. Maarten whenever they compete on the regional stage. The Board of URSM believes strongly that when our youth demonstrate commitment, discipline, and talent, the community must rally around them. This contribution is our way of ensuring that these athletes have the opportunity to represent our country with pride at the CARIFTA Games,” the URSM Board said.

The federation recently indicated that the full delegation of 12 athletes and officials requires approximately US $17,400 to cover airfare and accommodations for the competition in Grenada.

URSM noted that while its contribution does not cover the entire cost, it is intended to help close the funding gap and encourage other members of the community, businesses, and organizations to also lend their support.

“Sports play a critical role in shaping discipline, resilience, and national pride among our youth. CARIFTA has historically been the launching pad for some of the Caribbean’s greatest athletes. We hope that this donation not only assists the team but also inspires others in our community to contribute so that these young ambassadors can compete and showcase the talent of St. Maarten,” the Board added.

The athletes representing St. Maarten include Carlos Brison, Joleen Tomlin, Nahjah Wyatte, Nessiah Wyatte, Marlon Prince, Michael Van De Veer, Adio Williams, and Sebastiana Reyes, accompanied by coaches Abdule Wattley and Cameron Hyman, delegation leader Javea Clarke Wattley, and safeguarding officer Alain Richardson.

URSM congratulated the athletes for qualifying to compete and wished the entire delegation success as they prepared to represent St. Maarten on the regional stage.

“Our athletes have already made St. Maarten proud by earning the opportunity to compete at this level. URSM wishes them every success and encourages the entire nation to stand behind them as they carry our flag in Grenada,” the Board concluded.

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