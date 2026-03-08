URSM Board Members Participate in Corporate Governance Training

Philipsburg — The Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) proudly announces that several members of its Board participated in the Corporate Governance Training hosted by St Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) under the guidance of the Caribbean Corporate Governance Institute (CCGI) on Friday, March 6, 2026, at the Government Administration Building in Philipsburg.

The training, themed “Governance in a Volatile World and Strategies to Govern Effectively,” brought together board members, senior executives, and business leaders from across the island to strengthen knowledge and best practices in governance, accountability, and strategic leadership.

Members of the URSM Board joined other professionals in engaging discussions focused on enhancing transparency, strengthening oversight responsibilities, and improving decision-making frameworks in organizations operating in increasingly complex environments.

Speaking on the importance of the training, the URSM Board stated, “Good governance is the foundation of effective leadership and responsible management. As a movement committed to resilience, integrity, and nation-building, it is critical that our board members continuously invest in strengthening their governance knowledge and skills.”

The Board further emphasized that participation in initiatives such as the CCGI training ensures that leaders remain informed about modern governance standards and ethical leadership practices.

“In a rapidly changing world, leaders must be prepared to adapt while maintaining strong governance principles. Opportunities like this training help ensure that organizations and movements like URSM are guided by accountability, transparency, and sound decision-making,” the statement continued.

URSM commends the COCI for organizing the training and providing a platform for dialogue and capacity building among professionals in Sint Maarten.

The movement remains committed to fostering leadership development and promoting good governance as essential pillars for the sustainable development of Sint Maarten.

Like this: Like Loading...