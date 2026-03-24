Urgent Repairs to Begin at Sports Facilities Under Phased Renovation Plan

Sint Eustatius — Repairs to The St. Eustatius Sport Facility will begin under a phased renovation plan led by Island Commissioner Rechelline Leerdam, responsible for sport. Developed in close collaboration with the Project Planning and Management Office (PPMO), the plan prioritises urgent interventions to improve safety, address inspection findings, and keep facilities operational for the community.

The first phase covers the Sport Hall, the softball field, the swimming pool, the Cruyff Court, and the outdoor gym.

At the Sport Hall, repairs will address leaks and corrosion affecting the roof and exterior walls, alongside the replacement of the sports floor. At the softball field, electrical systems will be brought up to standard to resolve serious safety concerns. At the swimming pool, priority attention will be given to repairing the pumps, supported by painting, lighting upgrades, and other essential improvements. At the Cruyff Court, drainage will be improved to reduce water build-up and enhance usability. The outdoor gym will also undergo necessary repairs as part of this first phase.

Commissioner Leerdam said the phased approach ensures that the most critical issues are addressed without delay, while laying the foundation for sustained maintenance.

“Our first responsibility is to ensure that these facilities are safe, functional, and fit for use,” said Commissioner Leerdam. “By addressing the most urgent needs first, we are strengthening these facilities for continued use by the community.”

The renovation plan forms part of the Multi-Year Maintenance Plan for the Sint Eustatius Sport Facility Foundation. Further improvements will be carried out in subsequent phases.

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