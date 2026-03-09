  • Politics
    Urgent Public Meeting of Parliament to deliberate on the current state of operational and sanitary conditions in Public Schools

    PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on March 9, 2026.  

    The Public meeting is scheduled for Today at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport (ECYS) will be in attendance.

    The agenda point is:

    Deliberations on the current state of operational and sanitary conditions in Public Schools, including supply shortages and instructional resource constraints (IS/739/2025-2026 dated February 26, 2026)

    This meeting was requested by MP E.J. Doran, MP A.M.R. Irion, MP D.T.J. York, MP O.E.C. Ottley, MP L.C.J. Lewis and MP F.A. Lacroes

    Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

    The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

    The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

