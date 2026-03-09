Two Suspects Arrested and Firearms Confiscated Following Police Control in Simpson Bay Area

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Officers of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) arrested two individuals in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 8, 2026, after responding to a report of a suspected gunshot in the vicinity of Airport Road near Kimsha Beach. During the police control, two firearms were encountered and confiscated, and additional suspected narcotics were also discovered.

At approximately 3:35 a.m., officers of KPSM responded to a report received by the police dispatch center regarding a suspected gunshot heard in the area of Airport Road near Kimsha-Beach.

Further information received from dispatch indicated that, the suspect vehicle was believed to be a gray Volkswagen Polo. While patrolling in the Kimsha Beach parking area, officers were subsequently informed that the vehicle had been seen parked in front of by an establishment close to PJIAE Airport Road.

Upon arrival at the location, officers observed the vehicle parked and two individuals were seen in and around the vehicle. Officers immediately instructed the occupants to show their hands and exit the vehicle. Both individuals complied with the officers’ instructions and were separated while officers conducted further investigative procedures.

During a lawful search of the vehicle, officers discovered a bag on the passenger-side floor containing a handgun. A second handgun was subsequently located underneath the driver’s seat. In total, two firearms were encountered and confiscated during the police control. Both individuals were informed that they were suspected of violating the Firearms Ordinance of 1930 for possession of firearms without a valid permit and were placed under arrest at approximately 4:00 a.m.

During the arrest and subsequent search, officers also discovered a small plastic bag containing a white substance resembling cocaine and a pill resembling ecstasy on one of the suspects. Additionally, a black inside holster was found in the possession of the other suspect. The suspected narcotics will be tested and weighed, and the results will be documented in a separate report.

The firearms and other items were seized for further investigation. Detectives from the KPSM Forensic Department later processed the scene and took possession of the firearms as evidence.

Both suspects were transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they arrived at approximately 5:00 a.m. for further processing and to be presented to a prosecutor.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten continues to investigate this incident. Anyone who may have information relevant to this case is urged to contact the police station at +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous Tip Line at 9300.

