Traffic control on Samuel A. Charles Street

SABA — On Thursday, the 19th of March, a scheduled traffic checked was held on Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba. During the check, five vehicles were stopped and checked, resulting in three (3) fines being issued.

– A fine for driving without a driver’s license (or being unable to show one);

– One fine for driving without a seatbelt;

– One fine for driving without paid road tax.

The police will continue to conduct these types of checks regularly. Strict action will be taken against drivers who do not have their documents in order or who do not comply with traffic rules.

Anyone who does not follow the rules risks receiving a fine.

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