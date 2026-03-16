Traffic Check on Saba and Fire at Apartment Complex on Sint Eustatius

Traffic Check on Saba

On Saturday, the 14th of March, a scheduled traffic check was held on Fort Bay Road on Saba. During the check, five vehicles were stopped and inspected. One driver received a fine for parking in a taxi stand. Another driver was fined for driving without a license and for driving without (paid) road tax.

The police will continue to conduct these types of checks to ensure the safety of all road users. It is very important to comply traffic rules and thus contribute together to safe traffic on the island.

Fire at Apartment Complex on Sint Eustatius

On Friday, the 13th of March, around 3:10 p.m., the central control room received a report of a house fire on Schrupon Road on Sint Eustatius. Upon arrival, the police and firefighters observed smoke coming from the balcony on the first floor of an apartment complex.

The ground floor was immediately evacuated, after which no one was found inside the residence. The fire department extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

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