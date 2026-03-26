Three-Island school safety delegation visits MECYS

PHILIPSBURG – The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) recently hosted a ten-member delegation of school safety professionals from Antigua & Barbuda, Anguilla and St. Lucia. During their week-long visit, the delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Honorable Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport, Ms. Melissa Gumbs as well as the Acting Secretary General, Mrs. Shermina Powell-Richardson.

The purpose of the visit was to gain insights into St. Maarten’s school safety program, coordinated by the Student Support Services Division. During the week, the delegates observed a medical emergency drill at the Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School and visited the 2024 Safety & Emergency Team (SET) of the Year: Sister Borgia School. These visits were met with great enthusiasm, and the delegation was impressed with the high school safety standards.

Particular commendation was given for the quality of the drill, the response of the school, and the meaningful involvement of the students (schools safety ambassadors) in the drill. The delegation also praised the chairperson of the Sister Borgia School SET for her professionalism and clarity in explaining the structure and functioning of the SET as well as the overall organization of school safety at the campus.

Throughout the week, the delegation participated in training sessions led by Mrs. Olga Mussington-Service, Manager of the Student Support Services Division and School Safety Focal Point for St. Maarten. “Although the delegates were here to get insight into our school safety practices, including how we address mental health and psychosocial support, they also shared their experiences. The exchange was mutually enriching and highly constructive, Mussington-Service said.

On the final day of the visit, there was a best practice exchange, during which all four countries delivered presentations on key school safety issues in their respective countries. Topics included violence in and around schools, school safety policies, bullying, and strategies to mitigate school-related violence. These areas were intentionally selected by Mrs. Mussington-Service as they represent shared regional challenges that benefit from coordinated approaches and collaboration.

The delegates described the training week as both impactful and energizing, and some even expressed that they are leaving inspired because of the passion and expertise of the school safety team at SSSD.

St. Maarten was the Chair of the Caribbean Safe School Initiative from 2022 to 2025. Mrs. Mussington-Service was the Technical Chair and led regional coordination efforts during that period. In this capacity, she also facilitated a formal handover exchange with the current CSSI Technical Chair, Saint Lucia.

During the CSSI Ministerial Forum in May 2025, where the CSSI chairmanship was officially transferred from the Hon Minister of Education, Culture Youth and Sport, Ms. Melissa Gumbs to the Honorable Minster of Education of St. Lucia, St. Maarten was asked to participate in a best practice showcase. This showcase, facilitated by Mrs. Mussington-Service, was the catalyst for Antigua & Barbuda contacting St. Maarten and requesting the working visit. They were later joined by Anguilla and St. Lucia.

The visit underscores one of the core objectives of the Caribbean Safe School Initiative, which is to bring Caribbean countries together to share ideas, best practices and experiences, and support each other in the best interest of local Caribbean communities and the wider region.

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