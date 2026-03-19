The Committee of CVROMI of Parliament, to discuss the current state of national housing in Sint Maarten, the cemetery capacity, development planning, and related infrastructure policy

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (CVROMI) of Parliament will meet on March 20, 2025.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Discussion on the current state of national housing in Sint Maarten, including government planning, (land use), and institutional capacity (IS/1057/2024-2025 dated May 19, 2025) Follow-up discussion with the Minister of VROMI on cemetery capacity, development planning, and related infrastructure policy (IS/396/2025-2026 dated November 26, 2025)

These agenda points were requested by MP D.T.J. York

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

Like this: Like Loading...