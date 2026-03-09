The Committee of Country’s Expenditures of Parliament to meet regarding discussion on a proposed list of audit reports received from the General Audit Chamber 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee of Country’s Expenditure (CLU) of Parliament will meet on March 10, 2026.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Discssion on letter received from the General Audit Chamber with a proposed list of audit reports for parliamentary discussions (IS/583/2025-2026 dated January 21, 2026)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org; www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

