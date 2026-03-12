The Committee of Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry of Parliament to meet regarding cannabis regulatory framework for Sint Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee of Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry (CAFAH) of Parliament will be meeting on March 13, 2026.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 11.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of Native Nations SXM will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Presentation by Native Nations on the proposed regulatory model for the legalization and regulation of cannabis in Sint Maarten (IS/ 410/2025-2026 dated December 2, 2025)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org; www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

Like this: Like Loading...