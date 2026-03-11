SZV UPDATES MEAL PROVISION ARRANGEMENTS FOR PATIENTS REFERRED TO COLOMBIA

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Social & Health Insurances (SZV) has implemented an update to the meal provision arrangements for insured patients and their companions who are referred to Colombia for medical treatment.

The adjustment follows feedback shared by patients regarding their daily needs while receiving care abroad. Under the updated arrangement, breakfast continues to be provided through the logistics provider, while patients now receive a daily allowance to cover their remaining meals.

The change has already been implemented at one hospital in Colombia and will gradually be applied to other hospitals in Colombia where SZV patients are accommodated. Initial feedback from patients has been positive, with many indicating that the updated arrangement provides greater flexibility in meeting their personal preferences. Patients are adjusting well to the change with the continued support of the International Office and their SZV Case Officers.

“This update reflects our commitment to continuously improving the support provided to patients who are referred abroad for care,” said Elton Felisie, Deputy Director of SZV. “Patient feedback plays an important role in helping us identify practical improvements that can make their stay more comfortable. This approach also aligns with the recent healthcare mission to Colombia involving the Ministry of VSA, SMMC, and SZV, where we collectively looked at opportunities to strengthen the overall care experience for Sint Maarten patients receiving treatment there.”

SZV will continue to monitor patient experiences as the updated arrangement is implemented across additional facilities in Colombia as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the patient experience and ensure that support services remain responsive to patient needs.

Like this: Like Loading...