Suspect Arrested in Connection with 2024 Beacon Hill Home Invasion and Shooting

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — After an extensive and ongoing investigation, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a violent home invasion robbery that occurred in the Beacon Hill area on December 2, 2024.

On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, detectives from the Special Unit Robberies arrested a male suspect with the initials L.A.H., 51 years old, for his alleged involvement in the incident. The arrest follows a lengthy investigation conducted by the specialized robbery investigation team.

During the home invasion in December 2024, the victim was shot and seriously injured, and the victim’s dog was also shot by the suspect or suspects involved. The violent nature of this crime caused significant concern within the community and prompted an intensive investigation by KPSM detectives.

The suspect L.A.H. is currently being held at the Philipsburg Police Station, where he remains in custody for further questioning as the investigation continues. Detectives are still working to determine whether additional suspects were involved in the robbery.

KPSM wishes to make it absolutely clear to those who engage in serious criminal acts that time does not provide protection from justice. Investigations remain active for as long as necessary, and KPSM personnel remain committed to identifying, locating, and arresting those responsible for violent crimes in our community.

KPSM continues to encourage members of the public who may have information related to this case or other criminal activities to come forward and assist law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Police Force of Sint Maarten at +1 (721) 542-2222, or anonymously through the KPSM Tip Line at 9300.

Like this: Like Loading...