Successful Resilience/self defense Training workshop by Ms. Aarti Baran in Aruba

Aruba – Recently, an inspiring and successful resilience training workshop took place in Aruba, led by self defense instructor Ms. Aarti R. Baran, who is also a legal advisor and legislative lawyer. The training was part of a seminar titled “Psychiatric and Psychological Reporting as Access to Forensic Care in the Caribbean.” The seminar brought together professionals from various sectors who work daily to promote the well-being and safety of people in society.

Participants in the seminar—and therefore the workshop—included prison staff, psychologists, psychiatrists, outpatient care workers, and legal professionals. The diversity of this group created a valuable exchange of knowledge and insights between professionals from both the healthcare and justice sectors.

The training focused on strengthening personal and professional resilience. Participants learned how to better handle stressful situations that may escalate. Aarti Baran combined theoretical insights with practical exercises, allowing participants to actively experience how different techniques work in practice.

Aarti Baran combines her knowledge from various martial arts disciplines with her experience as a former international elite athlete (former world champion in Japanese Jiu-Jitsu) and has specialized in professional self-defense. With more than twenty years of experience as an instructor, she has trained, among others, the police, VKS, Probation Services, teachers, government cohorts working with vulnerable groups and flight attendants. She currently also provides training for the Red Cross and Victim Support. Her approach demonstrates that effective self-defense is not about strength, but about insight, control, and proportional action under pressure.

The workshop was experienced as highly valuable by the participants. Many attendees indicated that the skills provided can be applied directly in practice. In addition, the gathering offered an opportunity for reflection and connection between professionals from different disciplines. By investing in resilience and professional development, care providers and other involved professionals can carry out their work with greater confidence, balance, and effectiveness.

The workshop underscored the importance of continued attention to mental resilience among professionals who work daily in challenging—and sometimes demanding—circumstances. With her knowledgeable and engaging approach, Aarti Baran managed to inspire participants and provide practical tools, with special attention to empowerment and to understanding how to act in certain escalating situations.

Ms. Aarti Baran will soon also share her expertise in Sint Maarten. On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, she will conduct a workshop at the Simpson Bay Resort, where professionals and interested participants can once again become acquainted with her approach to resilience and professional self-defense.

