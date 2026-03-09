Successful drag racing test & tune event

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The St. Maarten Automotive Federation is proud to announce the tremendous success of our Drag Racing Test & Tune event held yesterday on Souliga Road. The event began at 8:00 AM and concluded at 12:00 PM, attracting a great turnout of racers, supporters, and spectators.

One of the highlights of the event was the strong participation from both cars and motorcycles, with racers coming from both sides of the island, demonstrating the shared passion for motorsports throughout St. Maarten and St. Martin.

Safety remained the Federation’s top priority, and the strict safety precautions implemented throughout the event were clearly evident. The St. Maarten Automotive Federation commends all racers for their discipline, professionalism, and full compliance with the safety measures, which contributed greatly to the smooth execution of the event.

Many racers had the opportunity to test their reaction time off the starting line using the Christmas Tree starting lights. For several participants, this was their first experience using this system, but by the end of the session many had significantly improved and performed exceptionally well.

The Federation also noted the presence of tourists visiting the island, some of whom were car enthusiasts who stopped by to observe the event. Their interest highlights the potential for motorsports to contribute positively to sports tourism and entertainment on the island.

The St. Maarten Automotive Federation remains committed to its mission of keeping the sport of drag racing alive on the island while continuing to advocate for the development of a proper race track where racers can compete safely and professionally.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the Drag Race Association and its members for coming out and actively participating in the event. Your presence and collaboration continue to strengthen the motorsports community on the island.

The Federation would also like to express sincere gratitude to the Minister of VROMI, the Minister of Justice, and the entire Police Force for their continued support and cooperation, which plays a vital role in making these events possible.

Finally, we thank all racers, officials, volunteers, supporters, and spectators who came out and made this event a success.

Your continued support is essential as we work together to build and grow the sport of motorsports in St. Maarten.

