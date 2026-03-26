Steve Mix 6th Memorial Golf Tournament 2026

MULLET BAY — The St. Maarten Golf Association hosted this event in memory of Steve Mix, an avid golfer. Steve was also a past president of the SMGA. As such the passing of a great person and asset to St. Maarten golf. Mullet Bay was the venue for a competitive showdown between the teams on Saturday March 21st, 2026. This event drew 14 teams of 3 golfers per team to the course.

Herve Thibaudeau, Jenny Marzi and Brigitte Doto took top honors during this annual three person’s team scramble.

The winning score was 67 gross which came to a 63 net score. Eager to win and motivated to do well, the team of Vivic, Hugo and Johnny came in second with a gross score of 72 and a net score of 66.

Third place was won by the team comprised of Chris, Marie and James, 66 gross and 66 net.

Following the tournament the prize-giving ceremony took place and lunch was served.

For more information about the SMGA, please contact the Pro Shop at the Mullet Bay Golf Course or check our Facebook page for the latest updates: https://www.facebook.com/St.MaartenGolfAssociation

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