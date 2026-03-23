Statement by the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) Delivered by the Minister of TEATT

Today, March 23, we join the global community in celebrating World Meteorological Day, under the theme “Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow.”

This annual observance commemorates the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization and highlights the vital role that meteorological services play in protecting lives, supporting economies, and strengthening resilience around the world.

The 2026 theme highlights the importance of weather and climate observations. Whether taken from satellites, weather balloons, ocean buoys, or ground-based instruments, these observations form the foundation of modern forecasting and early warning systems. They allow governments, businesses, and communities to anticipate extreme weather, reduce risks, and make informed decisions that protect lives, infrastructure, and economic activity.

For St. Maarten, these services are very important. As a small island located along the hurricane belt, we face risks from tropical storms, hurricanes, heavy rainfall, extreme heat, and coastal hazards. Reliable weather information is therefore not only essential for public safety, but also for protecting key economic sectors such as tourism, aviation, maritime transport, and national infrastructure.

In support of the global Early Warnings for All initiative, the Meteorological Department of

St. Maarten continues to strengthen its observation and forecasting capabilities. Our goal is to ensure that by 2027, every person on the island is protected by effective early warning systems. Early warnings remain one of the most powerful tools for reducing disaster risk, protecting national investments, and minimizing economic losses caused by severe weather events.

At present, we rely primarily on data collected at Princess Juliana International Airport. We are aware that weather conditions can vary across the island. To address this gap, the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten has begun the process to expand our national weather observation network across the island. This includes the installation of:

Five new Automatic Weather Stations

• Two additional rain gauges

• Three air quality monitors

• One sea level gauge

This investment represents an important step toward closing weather and climate data gaps and strengthening St. Maarten’s national observation capacity. By expanding the observation network across the island, the Meteorological Department will provide data that will enhance global models and forecasting capabilities, resulting in a more robust and effective early warning system.

Equally important are the economic benefits this improved monitoring network will provide. Tourism, one of the pillars of St. Maarten’s economy, depends heavily on reliable weather information. More comprehensive island-wide data will help hotels, marine operators, cruise-related services, and tourism businesses plan operations more effectively and reduce weather-related disruptions.

Aviation operations at Princess Juliana International Airport will benefit from improved weather monitoring and forecasting, supporting safer and more efficient flight operations and helping maintain the reliability of one of the Caribbean’s key aviation hubs.

Enhanced weather data will also support the transport and maritime sectors, allowing port operations, marine operators, and fishermen to better plan their activities and manage weather-related risks.

For infrastructure development and construction, improved climate and weather data will help guide the design of stronger, more climate-resilient buildings, roads, and telecommunications infrastructure, protecting national investments and supporting sustainable economic development.

The insurance sector will also benefit from richer historical weather data across the island, improving risk assessments and financial planning for weather-related hazards.

In addition, the introduction of air quality monitoring stations represents an important advancement for environmental monitoring and public health. Saharan dust events, local emissions, and post-storm conditions can affect air quality and respiratory health. Real-time monitoring will help provide timely public guidance and improve understanding of air quality conditions across our communities.

Finally, the installation of our first sea level gauge will strengthen our ability to monitor coastal hazards. As global sea levels continue to rise and storm surge risks increase, continuous sea-level observations will support coastal management, guide responsible development, and inform long-term planning for climate resilience.

On this World Meteorological Day, we recognize and thank the dedicated meteorologists, technicians, observers, and support staff of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten. Their continuous monitoring of our atmosphere and their commitment to public service ensure that our nation receives timely forecasts and warnings that help protect lives and support our economy every single day.

The Government of Sint Maarten remains committed to strengthening national resilience, protecting our economy, and investing in the systems that safeguard our people and our future.

Together, through science, observation, and cooperation, we are building a stronger and more resilient St. Maarten.

By observing today, we are protecting tomorrow.

Happy World Meteorological Day.

Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS)

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT).

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