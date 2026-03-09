Stabbing incident in Cay Hill between two female adults

CAY HILL, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a stabbing incident that occurred shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9th, 2026, on Welgelegen Road.

Central Dispatch received several calls reporting a fight between two females in the area. Patrol officers were immediately dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, officers encountered one of the females who had sustained several stab wounds. The suspect involved in the altercation was also present at the scene and was immediately arrested by police.

The victim was transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for medical treatment. The suspect was later also taken to SMMC to receive treatment for injuries sustained during the incident. After receiving medical attention, the suspect was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where she remains in custody for further questioning.

The exact cause of the incident remains unclear at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten urges anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have additional information to contact the police station at +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous tip line 9300.

