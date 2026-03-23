St. Maarten’s First Robotics Team Secures 2nd Place at OECSRA Super Regional Robotics Challenge

Philipsburg, St. Maarten — The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation is proud to announce that SXM Tech Tides, the island’s first robotics team to compete at a regional level, has achieved an impressive 2nd place finish among teams from eight countries at the OECSRA (now ECRIA) Super Regional Robotics Challenge, held in St. Kitts, earning both the Code Mastery Award and the Digital Engagement Award.

Students Jacob Boxshall of Learning Unlimited Preparatory School and Akash Pillai of St. Maarten Academy represented the 10-member team and delivered an outstanding performance on the regional stage.

Their robot, the Soualiga Seaside Sweeper (SSS-37), was purpose-built to address real-world environmental challenges. The robot features a dual-motor drive system for mobility, an extendable arm, and a servo-powered intake mechanism, similar to a street sweeper, designed to efficiently collect debris. The system is powered by a central battery and operated via remote control.

This achievement is particularly remarkable given that many competing teams had years of REV Robotics experience, while the St. Maarten team had only a few weeks to prepare. Under the guidance of coaches Mr. Julian Mason and Mr. Conlan King, the students demonstrated exceptional dedication, teamwork, and innovation.

“This milestone reflects the potential of our youth and the importance of investing in STEAM and robotics education on the island,” said Dr. Rolinda Carter, President of the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation. “To place second out of eight countries in our first regional appearance is an achievement the entire island can be proud of.”

This accomplishment marks an important step in the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to formalize and expand robotics and innovation initiatives in St. Maarten.

The team’s participation in the regional robotics challenge was made possible through the generous sponsorship of Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten.

The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation remains committed to inspiring a passion for STEAM and robotics, empowering students to innovate, collaborate, and represent the island on regional and international stages.

The team returned home on Saturday, March 21, 2026, where they were warmly welcomed by the Honourable Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports, Ms. Melissa Gumbs, along with board members of the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation, family members, school representatives, and peers.

For more information and updates, follow the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation on:

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