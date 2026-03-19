Sint Maarten participates in CARIBE WAVE 2026 tsunami wave exercise 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) actively participated on Thursday, March 19, in the annual 15th CARIBE WAVE 2026 tsunami exercise held across the Caribbean Region.

It was part of its ongoing efforts to enhance tsunami preparedness and improve public communication and alerting systems.

ODM is currently concentrating on the tsunami alerting phase, as well as the communication component specifically how alerts and information are to be conveyed to the public.

This approach allowed Sint Maarten to remain engaged in the exercise while continuing to strengthen ODMs internal processes and coordination mechanisms.

There are two scenarios from which participants can choose, a tsunami generated by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake located southwest of the Cayman Islands and a tsunami generated by a flank collapse of the Kick em’ Jenny submarine volcano near Grenada. ODM selected the exercise related to the Kick em’ Jenny submarine volcano.

The regional training exercise overall was designed to test tsunami preparedness, warning communication systems, and emergency response procedures among participating countries and territories.

The ODM is also currently in an active partnership with UNESCO to refine national tsunami readiness to fully build a comprehensive public awareness campaign. Tangible steps are being taken to ensure every resident is fully informed of the national preparedness plan. The goal is to move from planning to visible, island-wide awareness.

The exercise provided ODM and its partners with an important opportunity to assess national readiness in the event of a tsunami threat. By taking part in the simulation, the country was able to review communication protocols, coordination procedures, and response actions that would be necessary during a real coastal hazard event.

Exercises such as Caribe Wave play a critical role in helping emergency management agencies identify strengths as well as areas for improvement.

ODM emphasizes that participation in the regional exercise reflects Sint Maarten’s continued commitment to disaster preparedness and public safety.

Tsunami events, while not frequent, can pose serious risks to coastal communities, making it essential for warning systems and emergency procedures to be regularly tested and updated.

ODM encourages the public to continue learning about tsunami safety. Building a culture of preparedness remains a shared responsibility and an important step in protecting lives and property.

The Intergovernmental Coordination Group (ICG) for the Tsunami and other Coastal Hazards Warning System for the Caribbean and Adjacent Regions at its eighth session (ICG/CARIBE EWS-VIII, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 29 April–1 May 2013), decided to conduct tsunami exercises named CARIBE WAVE on an annual basis leaving each Member State to define its level of participation.

The ICG/CARIBE-EWS of UNESCO/IOC, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the Caribbean Regional Stakeholders (CEPREDENAC, CDEMA, and EMIZA) provided the framework for this exercise as a means for emergency responders throughout the Caribbean and adjacent regions to test and update tsunami response plans.

There are 48 Member States and Territories, stakeholders, and communities at risk that participate in the annual exercise.

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