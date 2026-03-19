Serious traffic accident on Buncamper road KPSM calls on riders and parents to take road safety seriously

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is investigating a serious traffic accident that took place on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at approximately 9:30 PM on Buncamper Road, near the Freedom Fighters Roundabout. The circumstances of this incident serve as an important reminder of the very real consequences that can result from disregarding traffic laws.

A motorcycle and a Chevrolet Spark passenger vehicle were involved in a serious accident. The driver of the Chevrolet Spark was travelling along Buncamper Road toward the Freedom Fighters Roundabout when the motorcyclist, approaching from Sucker-garden Road, entered the roundabout in the wrong direction before proceeding onto Buncamper Road, colliding with the left side of the vehicle.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries, including a fracture to the left leg, and was transported to hospital for further medical care. It has since been confirmed that the rider is a minor.

KPSM wishes to address a pattern of riding behavior that continues to be observed on St. Maarten’s roads and that causes genuine concern for public safety. A number of motorcycle and scooter riders are regularly seen riding against traffic, entering roundabouts incorrectly, speeding through busy areas, and ignoring basic road markings and signals often without helmets or proper documentation.

Tuesday’s accident is a clear illustration of where this kind of behavior can lead. Serious injury or worse is the very real outcome of riding without regard for the rules of the road.

The involvement of a minor in this accident is a matter KPSM cannot overlook. Parents and guardians are reminded that they carry a significant responsibility when it comes to the safety of their children in traffic. Allowing minors to operate motorcycles or motor vehicles unsupervised and without a license is both dangerous and illegal.

KPSM respectfully but firmly urges parents and guardians to have open conversations with their children about road safety, know where their children are, and ensure they are not operating motor vehicles without proper authorization and supervision.

The safety of St. Maarten’s roads is a shared responsibility. KPSM remains committed to working with the community to reduce accidents and protect all road users. The Force thanks the public for their continued cooperation and encourages anyone with information relevant to this incident to come forward.

KPSM remains committed to ensuring public safety and urges anyone with information related to this or any other case to call +1721-54222 or the tip line at 9300.

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