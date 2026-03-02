Serious Incident on Arlet Peters Road Under Investigation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a very serious and unusual incident that took place in the early morning hours of Monday, March 2, 2026, at the beginning of Arlet Peters Road (also known as Old Cake House Road).

Just after 03:30 a.m., Central Dispatch received several calls reporting that an SUV had flipped over shortly after the entrance to Arlet Peters Road. Multiple patrol units were immediately dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered a gray SUV that had overturned. Both occupants of the vehicle the male driver and a female passenger were found unresponsive. Despite the efforts made, both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene.

During the initial stages of the investigation conducted by personnel of the Traffic Department, certain evidence was encountered that raised concerns that this incident may not be solely a traffic accident and could possibly involve a criminal element.

As a result, members of the Detective Department were requested to respond to the scene to continue the investigation.

The area was temporarily closed off to allow for a forensic investigation.

Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

