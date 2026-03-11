Searches and arrest in ongoing money laundering investigation

BONAIRE (OM) — On Tuesday, March 10, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) conducted searches at three (3) different addresses on Bonaire. This is in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation by the Financial Economic Crime department (FINEC) of KPCN and the Public Prosecution Service BES.

Various objects were seized as part of the investigation, including several motorized vehicles.

During this action, a 44-year-old man was also arrested for violating the Opium Act. The investigation into this case continues.

